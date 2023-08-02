LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CAO Sells $16,046.46 in Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) CAO Norman M. Osumi sold 3,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $16,046.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,086.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LivePerson Stock Down 8.2 %

LPSN stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,990. The company has a market capitalization of $334.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $18.17.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 36.12% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The firm had revenue of $107.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LivePerson

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPSN. Loop Capital raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LivePerson

LivePerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.