Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0792 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08.

Lloyds Banking Group has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lloyds Banking Group to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 2.4 %

LYG opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 4,791.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,329,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159,110 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $10,095,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,448 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,079,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,866 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,663,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.90) to GBX 69 ($0.89) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 ($0.96) to GBX 70 ($0.90) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.81) to GBX 60 ($0.77) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.