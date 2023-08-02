Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,111 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,526,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150,123 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4,791.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,329,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159,110 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth $10,095,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,160,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

LYG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 ($0.96) to GBX 70 ($0.90) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.90) to GBX 69 ($0.89) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.90) to GBX 68 ($0.87) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

LYG opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0792 per share. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

