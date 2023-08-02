Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires 23,833 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,833 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Livent worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Livent by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Livent by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Livent Stock Down 3.5 %

Livent stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $23.33. 1,083,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,600. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $36.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Livent had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

LTHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Livent from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.23.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

