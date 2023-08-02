Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires 637 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,264 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.5% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Workday by 18.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at $31,116,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,648,526.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800 in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Trading Down 4.6 %

Workday stock traded down $10.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of -232.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.27. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $240.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.88.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Workday from $246.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workday

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.