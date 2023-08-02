Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires 714 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in LKQ by 0.7% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in LKQ by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in LKQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 5.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in LKQ by 3.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $55.36. 177,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,739. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average of $56.20. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at $806,872.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at $806,872.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at $902,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,590 shares of company stock worth $255,050 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

