Lmcg Investments LLC Buys 10,476 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.9% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $157.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,487,027. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $370.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.82.

Get Our Latest Report on PG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.