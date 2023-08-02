Lmcg Investments LLC Buys 1,409 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,253,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,118 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,998,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,181,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,743 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.92. 1,541,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,924,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CTRA. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.87.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

