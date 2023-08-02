Lmcg Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 131.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,287,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,296,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,485,000 after buying an additional 4,296,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,720 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,785,000 after buying an additional 677,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 503.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 809,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,652,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWC traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,642. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.63. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

