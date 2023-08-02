Lmcg Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,480,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,621,000 after purchasing an additional 196,957 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
SPHQ traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.70. 119,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,349. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.75.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Things to Love About Roku’s Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.