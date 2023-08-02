Lmcg Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,480,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,621,000 after purchasing an additional 196,957 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

SPHQ traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.70. 119,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,349. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.75.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.