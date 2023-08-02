Lmcg Investments LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Medtronic by 20.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 52,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 127.3% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 41,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 23,197 shares in the last quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 102,779 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDT

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,810,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,825,676. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.63. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $95.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 97.87%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.