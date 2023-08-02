Lmcg Investments LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672,587 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,519,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,998 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 299.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,134,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,658,000 after buying an additional 3,098,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,675,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,155,000 after buying an additional 2,788,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1,300.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,200,000 after buying an additional 2,769,642 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.45.

NASDAQ:TECH traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $80.55. 521,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $99.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.20.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,224,563.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

