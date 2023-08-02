Lmcg Investments LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,748,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,222. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

