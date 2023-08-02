Lmcg Investments LLC Has $2.84 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,090 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $46.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,168,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,872,030. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63. The company has a market capitalization of $111.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

