Lmcg Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock traded down $6.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.25. 46,846,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,580,250. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.22. The company has a market cap of $806.99 billion, a PE ratio of 73.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. DZ Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock worth $16,361,094. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

