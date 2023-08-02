Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases 207 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $135,362,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 85.4% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,591,000 after purchasing an additional 572,466 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 392.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 524,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,810,000 after purchasing an additional 417,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6,416.4% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 364,322 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,334. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.77 and a 12 month high of $82.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.25 and a 200 day moving average of $62.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

DAR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.82.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Larry Barden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,115.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Larry Barden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,115.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

