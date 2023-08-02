Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 47,858 Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,806,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,055,000 after buying an additional 104,713 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 103,311.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,723,000 after buying an additional 4,933,114 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,498,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,350,000 after buying an additional 1,467,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,340,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,005,000 after buying an additional 74,711 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after buying an additional 1,999,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:G traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $36.85. 507,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,574. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.47. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Genpact had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on G. TheStreet lowered shares of Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Insider Activity

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $2,061,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at $33,211,136.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James C. Madden bought 2,500 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.86 per share, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $2,061,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at $33,211,136.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,644 shares of company stock worth $6,747,020. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

