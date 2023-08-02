Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,673 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.7% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $28,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $875,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $505.79. 1,704,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,628,311. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $470.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $483.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.43.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.89.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

