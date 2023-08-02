Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $76,640,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,179,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 462,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,713,000 after buying an additional 258,301 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Allegion by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,035,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $426,038,000 after buying an additional 227,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Allegion by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 334,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,217,000 after buying an additional 217,722 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Price Performance

NYSE:ALLE traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.95. 185,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.62 and its 200-day moving average is $112.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.11. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $128.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 59.20%. The business had revenue of $912.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at $10,991,201.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

