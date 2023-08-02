Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%.

Loews Trading Up 0.5 %

L opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.87. Loews has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 8.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch acquired 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,199,600.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 130,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,271.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,199,600.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 130,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,271.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $26,686.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,339.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 130,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Loews by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,064,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,292,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Loews by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

