London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.00

London & Associated Properties Plc (LON:LAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12), with a volume of 133119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.15).

London & Associated Properties Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14.99. The stock has a market cap of £8.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.00 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.12.

London & Associated Properties Company Profile

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

