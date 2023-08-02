Lookers (LON:LOOK) Hits New 52-Week High at $129.60

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 129.60 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 128.60 ($1.65), with a volume of 18207231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.60 ($1.60).

Lookers Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £490.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 714.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 104.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 92.99.

Lookers Company Profile

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; vehicle rental; and leasing fleet management. It operates various franchised dealerships and online platforms.

