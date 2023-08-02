Lowery Thomas LLC Buys Shares of 13,852 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lowery Thomas LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of RSP traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,672,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,306. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

