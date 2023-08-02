Lowery Thomas LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Lowery Thomas LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $45.28. 233,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,157. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

