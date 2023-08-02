Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James raised Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 13.4 %

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,671,000 after purchasing an additional 44,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

