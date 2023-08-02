Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 13.3 %

Shares of LUMN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.76. 31,877,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,215,137. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James raised Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.11.

Institutional Trading of Lumen Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,461,500,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 359.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.