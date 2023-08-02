Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Gap Down to $2.03

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.03, but opened at $1.75. Lumen Technologies shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 6,932,330 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.08, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,878,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,477,000 after buying an additional 34,020,726 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,507,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,267,000 after buying an additional 15,989,152 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $63,655,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 32,449.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,525,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,165,000 after buying an additional 11,490,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,611,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

