Lwmg LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lwmg LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,146 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Lwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,409,000 after buying an additional 480,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,276,000 after buying an additional 176,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,117,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,850,000 after buying an additional 24,049 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.52. 2,757,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,040,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average of $98.33.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

