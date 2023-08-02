Lwmg LLC Has $3.33 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Lwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Lwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWN. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.22. 843,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,005. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.21 and a one year high of $160.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.84.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

