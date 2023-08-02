Lwmg LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lwmg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL remained flat at $139.97 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,425 shares. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.23.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

