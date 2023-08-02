Lwmg LLC Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lwmg LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Lwmg LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after buying an additional 2,247,709 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $563,524,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,670,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,924 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,904. The stock has a market cap of $330.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.57.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.03.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

