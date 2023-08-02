Lwmg LLC Sells 25,682 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Lwmg LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,682 shares during the quarter. Lwmg LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 131,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,598,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,655,388. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.