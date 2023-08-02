M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the June 30th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 702,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In other M.D.C. news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $6,509,473.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,097,022 shares in the company, valued at $211,271,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $6,509,473.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,097,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,271,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,330 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $5,194,928.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 842,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,940,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,704,930 shares of company stock worth $74,738,286. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M.D.C.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 8.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in M.D.C. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 35,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 32,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised M.D.C. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

M.D.C. Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MDC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.42. 519,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,817. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.90.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.55. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

