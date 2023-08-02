M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of M3-Brigade Acquisition II

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,780,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at $6,751,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the first quarter worth $3,972,000. RPO LLC boosted its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 464,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 240,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth about $2,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Get M3-Brigade Acquisition II alerts:

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Stock Performance

NYSE MBAC traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,693. M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.