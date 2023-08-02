MAG Silver Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $22.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on MAG Silver from $16.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $11.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 1.05. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $17.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MAG Silver by 98.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after acquiring an additional 420,757 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in MAG Silver by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after acquiring an additional 307,688 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at about $3,647,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in MAG Silver by 449.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 227,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 185,792 shares during the period. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

