Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $65.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.90. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,632,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,599,000 after buying an additional 449,588 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Stories

