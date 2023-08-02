Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Short Interest Down 10.2% in July

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the June 30th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 246.0 days.

Mahindra & Mahindra Price Performance

MAHMF opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $18.76.

Mahindra & Mahindra Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Mahindra & Mahindra’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

About Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited provides mobility products and farm solutions in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Real Estate, Hospitality, and Others segments. It offers passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; watercrafts; motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; manufactures, assembles, and maintains various kinds of aircrafts and aircraft components, and aerostructures; offers construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand; and road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

