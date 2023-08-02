Majedie Investments PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 1.80 (LON:MAJE)

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Majedie Investments Price Performance

Shares of LON MAJE traded down GBX 1.23 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 192.28 ($2.47). 15,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,799. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.91 million, a PE ratio of -346.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 192.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 202.99. Majedie Investments has a one year low of GBX 156.80 ($2.01) and a one year high of GBX 223 ($2.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 8.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher Getley purchased 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £24,897 ($31,964.31). 59.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Majedie Investments

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

