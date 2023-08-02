Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.77 EPS

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.61 EPS.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.30. 1,712,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.52 and its 200 day moving average is $121.27.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 590.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2,181.8% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.