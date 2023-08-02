Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.69.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.95. 925,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.90 and a 52 week high of $206.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

