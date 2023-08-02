Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $19,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,380,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,701,000 after purchasing an additional 24,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 6,107.8% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,356,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,438 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marriott International Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $204.74 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.90 and a 12 month high of $205.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.82 and a 200-day moving average of $174.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

