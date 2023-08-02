Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. Marriott International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.36-$8.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $183.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,689. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.37. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $135.90 and a fifty-two week high of $206.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.33%.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,510.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

