Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MAR traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.48. 312,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.37. The stock has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $135.90 and a twelve month high of $206.00.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marriott International from $183.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.27.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,982,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,311,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,474,000 after purchasing an additional 31,977 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

