Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Position Raised by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded down $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $450.79. 151,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,694. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $436.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.75. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.32 and a 1-year high of $463.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.00.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

