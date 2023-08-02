Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Short Interest Up 13.4% in July

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the June 30th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mastech Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 14th.

Shares of MHH stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,674. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.49. Mastech Digital has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $130.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Mastech Digital ( NYSEAMERICAN:MHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $55.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHH. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

