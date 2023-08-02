Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Holdings Lifted by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,342 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Matador Resources by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.40 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,439,843.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $124,560 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Matador Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTDR. StockNews.com cut Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Shares of MTDR stock traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $55.24. The company had a trading volume of 78,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,688. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $52.30. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $73.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12). Matador Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.83%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.