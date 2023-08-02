Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,035 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after acquiring an additional 567,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,101,000 after acquiring an additional 377,853 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,552,000 after buying an additional 135,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,367,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,511,000 after buying an additional 72,785 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $56.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Matador Resources has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $73.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12). Matador Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 7.83%.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,819,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $124,560. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

