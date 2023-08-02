Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Holdings Increased by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,116 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Match Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 64,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Match Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Match Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTCH. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.74.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,152,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,917. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.63. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.73 and a one year high of $71.71.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

