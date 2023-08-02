Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 2,644,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 4,626,558 shares.The stock last traded at $46.82 and had previously closed at $46.15.

The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.55 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.74.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 64,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Match Group by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.63.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

