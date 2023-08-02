Matson (NYSE:MATX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.26, Briefing.com reports. Matson had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $773.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Matson Price Performance

Matson stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.33. 131,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,483. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Matson has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $96.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.37.

Matson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MATX. StockNews.com began coverage on Matson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Matson from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 678 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $51,731.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,658.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $51,731.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $937,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,219.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,756 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Matson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 109.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,424,000 after purchasing an additional 149,444 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 313.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 146,589 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 567.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 123,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Matson by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,890,000 after buying an additional 122,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

